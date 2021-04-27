Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,141,000 after acquiring an additional 67,651 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 846,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 170,886 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250,663 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 319,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,810,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 225,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $111.62. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $108.55 and a 1 year high of $113.22.

