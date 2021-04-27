Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The company has a market cap of $801.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.53. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $130.97.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

