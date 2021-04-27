Northern Trust Corp Has $335,000 Stock Position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.18% of T2 Biosystems worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 65,855 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTOO stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

