Northern Trust Corp Makes New $261,000 Investment in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Genetron by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,770,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 860,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genetron by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Genetron during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Genetron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTH opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.