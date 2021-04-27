Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,720,825 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,720,825 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 53,781 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

WPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

WPG stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Equities analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.