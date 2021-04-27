Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,039 Shares of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RigNet were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNET. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in RigNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RigNet by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of RigNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RigNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNET opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $188.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.55. RigNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 200.81%.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications & Internet-of-Things, Systems Integration and Corporate. The Managed Communications Services segment comprises remote communications, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites.

