Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,413 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.32% of Computer Task Group worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 204,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $101.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTG. TheStreet upgraded Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Computer Task Group Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

