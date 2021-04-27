Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

TSE:NPI opened at C$43.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.07. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$29.15 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The stock has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. CSFB set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

