Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Issues Earnings Results

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $48.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

