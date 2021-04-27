Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 3,225 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,006 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 68,295 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 88,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 173,544 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.54. 42,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,619. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

