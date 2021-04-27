Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,897 Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 326,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,725,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 929.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 125,841 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,498,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $25.15.

