Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,415,000 after acquiring an additional 151,629 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

