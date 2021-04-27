Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

NWBI opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $68,039.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,274.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

