Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.46.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 146.3% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

