Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

NVMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

NVMI opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

