Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Position Decreased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Novanta were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Novanta by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novanta by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $141.73 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

