Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Nuance Communications reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.24. 5,710,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,512,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.40, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.