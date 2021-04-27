Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,149. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

