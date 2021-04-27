NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after buying an additional 267,914 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

