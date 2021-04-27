Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,236 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

SELB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,153.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.