Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atomera were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atomera by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Atomera during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Atomera by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atomera stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $507.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 43,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $1,203,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,003 shares of company stock worth $6,320,226. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

