Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cato were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Cato by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of The Cato by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cato in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cato during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cato by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CATO opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The Cato Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

