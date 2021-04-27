Nwam LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $199.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

