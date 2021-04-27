Nwam LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.38. The company has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

