Nwam LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Nwam LLC owned about 0.15% of Adecoagro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 1,089.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,138,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,033 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,561,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 616,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $1,908,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

AGRO stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.21. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.