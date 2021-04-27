Nwam LLC Sells 9,023 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

