NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.87. 89,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.84. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of -385.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

