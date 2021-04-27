Nyerium One Day Volume Reaches $416,468.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 307.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded 1,455.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $284,376.73 and approximately $416,468.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.