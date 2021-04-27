Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Research Coverage Started at Dawson James

Equities researchers at Dawson James began coverage on shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OBLG. Bradley Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OBLG stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. 21,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Oblong has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $12.25.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBLG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oblong during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oblong during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter worth $17,990,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

