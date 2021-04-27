Ocean Protocol Price Reaches $1.23 on Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $525.85 million and $51.49 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002294 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00064596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00060709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.00744510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00093849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.11 or 0.07529711 BTC.

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

