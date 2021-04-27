Oceaneering International (OII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Oceaneering International to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OII opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.
