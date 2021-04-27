Oceaneering International (OII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Oceaneering International to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OII opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Several analysts have commented on OII shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

