Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

OPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

