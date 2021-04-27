Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Okta stock opened at $285.35 on Tuesday. Okta has a 52 week low of $145.58 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average of $246.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $155,056,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 760.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after buying an additional 251,296 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1,488,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after buying an additional 148,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after buying an additional 144,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

