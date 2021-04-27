OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Rogers were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $1,486,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,232,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Rogers by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE ROG opened at $203.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.28 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $206.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.96 and a 200 day moving average of $162.33.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

