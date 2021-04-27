OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CME Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.53.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

