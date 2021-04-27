OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 170 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Five Below were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Shares of FIVE opened at $194.65 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 99.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

