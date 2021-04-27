OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 285 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Insulet were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 41.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $1,617,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $200,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Insulet stock opened at $299.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $164.40 and a 12-month high of $300.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.37.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

