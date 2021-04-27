OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 593 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Avantor were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avantor by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Avantor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,520,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Avantor by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,685.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

