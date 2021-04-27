OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $153.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.52. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $91.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $670,791. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

