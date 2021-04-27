Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.08%.

In other news, Director Jill E. York acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,290 and sold 22,500 shares valued at $297,640. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

