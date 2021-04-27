Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Quiet Period Will End on May 4th (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ)’s (NASDAQ:OLK) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 4th. Olink Holding AB (publ) had issued 17,647,058 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $352,941,160 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Olink Holding AB (publ)’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

OLK opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

