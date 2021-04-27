Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after buying an additional 407,234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 232,589 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.44. 1,065,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

