Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at HC Wainwright

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $18.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. Omeros has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 4,965.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

