Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Down 2.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $32.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Omeros traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.22. 311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 721,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.
In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.
About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
