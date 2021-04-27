Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Down 2.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $32.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Omeros traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.22. 311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 721,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 495,817 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Omeros by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omeros by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 306,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

