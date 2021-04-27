OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Announces Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,229. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. OneMain has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous Special dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

