ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,309 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ONEOK by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,480,000 after buying an additional 426,212 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

OKE opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

