OP Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.