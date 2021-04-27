OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

