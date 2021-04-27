ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). ORBCOMM posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million.

ORBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $908.68 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 568.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 343,518 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.