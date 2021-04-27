Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Price Target Cut to $8.10 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.40 to $8.10 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.64% from the stock’s previous close.
OTCMKTS:ORXGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772. Orca Energy Group has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.
About Orca Energy Group
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.