Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Price Target Cut to $8.10 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.40 to $8.10 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.64% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:ORXGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772. Orca Energy Group has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

